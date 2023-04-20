Norma Rae Peterson

March 7, 2023

The world lost one of its finest people when Norma Rae Peterson passed away March 7th 2023 in Surprise, Arizona.

Norma was born May 27th 1943 in Clarinda, Iowa. Her parents were Norman and Maxine (Cahill) Peterson, her brother was Larry Dean Peterson.

Her early life was spent in Clarinda where her parents ran the ice cream shop. The Petersons moved to Lincoln Nebraska in 1955 where Norma finished high school at Lincoln North East. She later went on to The University of Nebraska, she was a proud member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and obtained a degree in Business and Journalism. After graduation, she began her longtime career in the Broadcast Industry. In 1967 she began working for Stuart Broadcasting as the Marketing and Promotions Director. In 1987 she became President and owner of Lincoln Broadcasting Co; she was the first woman to be granted an FCC license to own and operate a radio station. This station was KFGE-FM, commonly known as "Froggy".

Norma regularly volunteered for the Junior League of Lincoln and the Lincoln Symphony Guild. She chaired many fundraisers for the Urban Indian Medical Center, the Cattlemen's Ball, and for cancer centers and children advocacy centers.

Preceding her in death were her beloved parents Norman Peterson & Maxine (Cahill) Peterson and her brother Larry Dean Peterson.

Norma Rae is survived by her life partner Elton Edwards of Surprise AZ, Sister In Law Judith Alice (Losee) Peterson of Seal Beach CA, niece Amy Peterson of Dubai, UAE, nephew Bret Peterson and partner Jorge of Signal Hill CA, niece Alyssa (Peterson) Montgomery and husband Brett and grand nephews Austin, and Devin of Cypress, CA . She is also survived by countless cousins throughout the country. We will all miss her soft laugh, encouraging and positive attitude.

Burial will take place in Clarinda Iowa at the Clarinda Cemetery on the 22nd of April 2023 at noon.