Survived by children, Patsy Kirkman, Lawrence, KS, Judy (Doug) Weber, Lincoln, NE, John (Vanee) Jones, Elkhorn, NE, Donna (Kenny) Little, Springfield, MO, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Amanda Garrison, husband, John Jones, children, Terry Jones & Amanda Adair, 9 brothers & sisters.

Funeral Services, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM - Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, NE with Visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Memorials to St. Judes. Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, NE 402-267-2485.