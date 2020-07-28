Norma Noree Hagaman
July 25, 2020
Graveside Service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 1, at the Bennet Cemetery. Visitation 12-7 pm on Friday, July 31, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Bennet Community Church or Pemberly Place Assisted Living Facility. Masks and social distancing required.
