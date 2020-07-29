February 3, 1929 - July 25, 2020
Norma Noree Hagaman, 91 of Bennet, Nebraska passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 in Lincoln. Born February 3, 1929 to Edward and Marguerite (Markey) Herter. Norma was raised on the family farm in Walton, with her brother Owen, and she graduated from Walton. In school and beyond her school days, she enjoyed playing and watching volleyball.
On January 27, 1951 Norma married Wayne Hagaman at the Bennet Community Church and has celebrated 69 years of marriage. While living in Lincoln Gary and Gale were born. In 1959 the family moved to Bennet and two more children were born, Gwen and Gene. All four children attended and graduated from Bennet and Palmyra schools.
Norma's working career included working at Sears, assisting her husband Wayne administer the Bennet Village's water bills, and worked at the Bennet Elementary School for over 20 years as a Paraeducator. She was an active member of the Bennet Community Church for over 60 years, and enjoyed being a preschool Sunday School teacher for a number of years.
She loved being around children. Norma was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren by attending their school programs, sporting events, music programs and concerts. For over 40 years she and Wayne hosted family dinner every other Sunday. In her retirement years, Norma and Wayne traveled on several bus tours, traveled abroad, gardened, baked, and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband Wayne Hagaman; sons Gary Hagaman of Jamaica; Gale (Pam) Hagaman of Bennet; daughter Gwen (Gary) Townsend of Lincoln; grandchildren Mark (Chris) Egner; Micha (Todd) Best; Katie (Josh) Mertlik; Kyle Hagaman; Devin (Melissa) Townsend; Darin Townsend and special friend Kasi Jackson; Janice (Tobias) Robinett; and Jonathon Hagaman; great-grandchildren; JR, Ella, Patricia, Madyson, Haylee, Brody, Braeden, Brynn, Landon, Gabe, Maddie, Walker, and Baby Robinett; and many nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, son Gene Hagaman and brother Owen Herter.
A Graveside Service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Bennet Cemetery. Pastor Darin Corder will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00P-7:00P on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to Bennet Community Church or Pemberly Place Assisted Living Facility. Family requests those attending viewing and/or graveside services to please wear masks and insists on social distancing. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
