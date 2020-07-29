× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 3, 1929 - July 25, 2020

Norma Noree Hagaman, 91 of Bennet, Nebraska passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 in Lincoln. Born February 3, 1929 to Edward and Marguerite (Markey) Herter. Norma was raised on the family farm in Walton, with her brother Owen, and she graduated from Walton. In school and beyond her school days, she enjoyed playing and watching volleyball.

On January 27, 1951 Norma married Wayne Hagaman at the Bennet Community Church and has celebrated 69 years of marriage. While living in Lincoln Gary and Gale were born. In 1959 the family moved to Bennet and two more children were born, Gwen and Gene. All four children attended and graduated from Bennet and Palmyra schools.

Norma's working career included working at Sears, assisting her husband Wayne administer the Bennet Village's water bills, and worked at the Bennet Elementary School for over 20 years as a Paraeducator. She was an active member of the Bennet Community Church for over 60 years, and enjoyed being a preschool Sunday School teacher for a number of years.