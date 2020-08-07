Norma Nadine Venema, age 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Norma was born in Bertrand, NE on December 4, 1932 to Arthur and Margaret (Fish) Dyer. She was united marriage to Norman on October 1, 1949 in Kearney, NE. Her hobbies included quilting, embroidering, and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She loved to cook for family reunions and events. Norma was a wonderful caretaker to her husband for the last 20 years of his life. And of course she loved Husker football.