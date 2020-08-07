December 4, 1932 - August 5, 2020
Norma Nadine Venema, age 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Norma was born in Bertrand, NE on December 4, 1932 to Arthur and Margaret (Fish) Dyer. She was united marriage to Norman on October 1, 1949 in Kearney, NE. Her hobbies included quilting, embroidering, and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She loved to cook for family reunions and events. Norma was a wonderful caretaker to her husband for the last 20 years of his life. And of course she loved Husker football.
She is survived by children, Burton (Rita), Ted (Eva), Rock (Deb), and Jeff (Mary); brothers, Donnie (Marean) Dyer, Dick (Sandra) Dyer, and Bob Dyer; sisters, Marilyn (Art) Johnson, Judy (Mike) Young, and Carol Jean (Eldon) Wood; sister-in-law, Margaret Dyer; grandchildren, Brady (Dawn) Venema, Kami (Warren) Marchese, Lisa (Nathan) George, Jared (Natalia) Venema, Jenna (Ross) Berg, Colby (Katie) Venema, Zac (Sara) Venema, Taylor (Ashleigh) Venema, Will Venema, Casey Venema, Cassidy Venema, Scott Martley, and Heather Martley and 16 great-grandchildren. Norma is preceded in death by husband, Norman; parents; brother, Daryl Dyer; sisters, Dorothy (Rollie) Brown, Marjorie (Clarence) Swearingen, Phyllis (Dale) Hite and sister-in-law, Judy Dyer.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Fallbrook Memory Care where Norma resided the last year and a half of her life.
A visitation will be held 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, graveside services following at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association of America. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.