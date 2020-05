Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Norma Muth, 70 of Lincoln NE passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Funeral service will be available via radio station KNNA 95.7 FM: The Cross on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorials can be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 3825 Wildbriar Ln, Lincoln, NE 68516.