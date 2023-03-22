Norma Lillian Sherman, 95, of rural Ashland, NE went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Born on March 16, 1928 in Gretna, NE to Thomas and Lillian (Anderson) Proctor.

Norma is survived by her children, Victor (Gloria Baldridge) Sherman of Sioux City, IA, Cary Morwitzer, Thomas (Sonia) Sherman, and Gina (Thomas) Judds, all of Ashland, NE; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Reagan Sherman, Kimberly (Peter) Harris, Melody Jane Morwitzer, Taylor Sherman, Stefanie (Christian) Snyder, Emily (Ehud) Judds-Winograd, Nathan and Micah Judds; great-grandchildren, Oscar, Anders, and Sophie Harris; brother, William (Anna Mae) Proctor, Sr of Gretna, NE; and four nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Thomas and Lillian; granddaughter, Jennifer Sherman Earhart; son-in-law, Deane Morwitzer.