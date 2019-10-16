December 10, 1949 - October 12, 2019
Norma Lee Dickey, 69, of Lincoln died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Monarch Hospice House in Lincoln. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Norma was born on December 10, 1949 to Oscar and Wilma Keane Dickey in Anselmo, Nebraska. She graduated from Anselmo-Merna High School and Kearney State College. She was a speech pathologist. Norma met Allan, the love of her life when she moved to Lincoln and they spent 37 years together. She later worked in retail management at Wards and the 84th Street Kohls' where she retired after 17 years.
Norma liked cooking, gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed photography, and drawing. She had a great sense of humor. She was an avid sports fan but she especially liked Husker Volleyball! One of her last outings was a Husker volleyball game on September 21 as guest of Horisun Hospice. She was always kind to and appreciative of her hospice caregivers. Family and friends were very important to her. She became like a "Mom" to some and was adored by all.
Survivors include her partner, Allan Leybold; his son, Craig (Cindy); and grandsons, Seth and Kendean; brother, Gene (Ardyce) Dickey; sister, Wanda (Greg) Nielsen; brother-in-law, Tom Featherston; sister-in-law, Marie Dickey; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; other siblings, Alvin, Howard, Dallas, Cleone, Vivian and Delores.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. At the request of the Dickey family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Norma's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Pieloch Adoption Center or Horisun Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.