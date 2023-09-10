Jeannine Lee, 94 was born in Superior, NE to Clara Hough Surface and Dwight Surface on Feb. 21, 1929 and passed quietly in Lincoln surrounded by family and friends on Sept. 3, 2023. She was married to Ira Russell Lee on November 13, 1949 in Morrison, CO. She is survived by three children and a brother as well as nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, her six sisters, a brother, her husband Ira of 51 years; a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law.