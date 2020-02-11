October 21, 1934 - February 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean Rutt, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday February 9, 2020. She was born in Russellville, Alabama to William and Dessie Borden on October 21, 1934. She married Theodore Rutt on June 27, 1953. Norma retired from Cushman Motor Works then held many jobs after that including running her own craft business. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law's Ricky (Virginia) Rutt, Robert (Karen) Rutt, and Randy (Janis) Rutt all of Lincoln. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.

Celebration of life will be on Thursday February 13 at 2:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM with family present from 4-7:00 PM on Wednesday February 12 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Wyuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Shriners Hospitals. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Norma Rutt, please visit Tribute Store.