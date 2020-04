Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Norma Jean Rosekrans, age 80, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. Norma was born August 1, 1939 to Wallace and Rose (Strizek) Schweitzer.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Donald; children, Rebecca Koll, Diane Snell, Ricky Rosekrans; grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Tevin, and Taylor Rosekrans, Ashley Beetem, Daniel (Bri), Austin (Randi), Laura, and Ian Snell, Jayden, Jordan, and Tarrin Koll, and Liam Mace; 6 great grandchildren and 3 on the way and sister, Bev Willman. Preceded death by parents; sons, Dale and Mike Rosekrans; daughter, Donna Meinzer; grandchildren, Matthew and James Rosekrans; brother, Bob Schweitzer.