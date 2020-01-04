March 6, 1932 - January 1, 2020
Norma “Jean” Rapp, 87 years of age, of Adams passed away at Gold Crest Retirement Center Wednesday afternoon, January 1, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1932 near Sterling, NE to Norman and Ruth (Vanderbeek) Rathe and lived in the Sterling and Adams area most of her life. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School until 8th grade and graduated from Sterling High School in 1949. Jean and Donald Rapp were married on March 20, 1953. Jean was a farm wife and later worked as a nurse's aide at Gold Crest.
She was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church and was active in the UMW ministries and missions. She served as a past officer of the UMW, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was a Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice volunteer, assisted with Adams blood drives and the Adams Public Library. Jean enjoyed attending kids and grandkids activities, gardening, sewing, playing cards/games and baking homemade cookies for her grandchildren whenever they stopped by.
Survivors include her children Diane Nieveen (Russel), Rick Rapp, and Michele Haynes (Cary), all of Adams; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers Dell Rathe and Larry Rathe of Lincoln, and Joe Rathe of Plattsmouth. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Rapp; and newborn daughter Kristi Rapp.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hopewell United Methodist Church of rural Sterling with Reverend Robert Clark officiating. Interment at the Highland Cemetery, Adams. Viewing will be Sunday from 1-8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams and at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday at Hopewell Church. Family will greet visitors on Sunday from 6-7:30PM at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams. Family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Monday at the church.
Memorials to Epworth Village in York, NE with the funeral home in charge. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams. Sign Jean's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
Service information
1:00PM-8:00PM
722 Main Street
Adams, NE 68301
6:00PM-7:30PM
722 Main Street
Adams, NE 68301
10:15AM-10:30AM
73137 607th Ave
Sterling, NE 68443
10:30AM
73137 607th Ave
Sterling, NE 68443