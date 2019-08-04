September 2, 1927 - July 30, 2019
Norma Jean Polk, 91, of Waverly, passed away July 30, 2019 in Lincoln. Born September 2, 1927 in Milford. Retired from Goodyear.
Family members include her sons Daniel J. Polk, Coos Bay, Ore., and David L. (Sandra R.,) Polk, Waverly; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; son-in-law Howard Field and daughter-in-law Janene Trammell-Polk. Preceded in death by her husband John; son Michael A. Polk and daughter Patricia A. Field.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday (8/8) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. with Fr. Troy Schweiger officiating. Memorial to the family. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.