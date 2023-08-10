Norma Jean Nessen
November 23, 1945 - August 6, 2023
Nessen, Norma Jean age 77 of Louisville, NE.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband William Nessen. Survived by her daughter, Nicolle (Scott) Woeste of Louisville and their children, Jordyn (Ben) Carrera and Joeie Gaebel, stepchildren, Trev (Amy) Nessen of Pagosa Springs, CO and their children, Mackenzie Nessen and Macayla (Matt) Schlechty, Raymond Wade Nessen of Phoenix, AZ, Cara (Andy) Arnott of Phoenix, AZ and her son, Nicholas McKinney. She is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
