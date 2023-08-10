Preceded in death by her parents and husband William Nessen. Survived by her daughter, Nicolle (Scott) Woeste of Louisville and their children, Jordyn (Ben) Carrera and Joeie Gaebel, stepchildren, Trev (Amy) Nessen of Pagosa Springs, CO and their children, Mackenzie Nessen and Macayla (Matt) Schlechty, Raymond Wade Nessen of Phoenix, AZ, Cara (Andy) Arnott of Phoenix, AZ and her son, Nicholas McKinney. She is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.