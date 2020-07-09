March 6, 1929 - July 06, 2020
Norma Jean Lorenz passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter Jeanne Colby. Norma was born in Snyder Nebraska March 6, 1929 to Edward and Meta Hoge. She grew up on the family farm by Scribner, where she recalled memories of warm summer afternoons spent by the river fishing, and later sleeping by it in the cool evening. Norma enjoyed growing up on the farm.
She attended Scribner High School and went to St. Francis - Lincoln General School of Nursing where she received her R.N., and during this time met Henry Lorenz, Jr. When Norma asked him why he liked her. He responded that "she was a good girl". The two courted and were married October 30, 1949. Their union would last 44 years until his death. During their marriage they were blessed with five children, Paul, Candace, Henry III, William and Robert.
Norm's life call to nursing began at Lincoln General Hospital from 1955 to 1962. From there Norma worked at Bryan Memorial Hospital in the ER, and later as Charge Nurse from 1970 to her retirement in 1989. Not totally ready to settling down, Norma worked at Clark Jeary until 1995.
Mrs. Lorenz was active and enjoyed life with it's joys and sorrows. She was a woman of faith and lived a full life as a mother, Grandma (Grannie). She loved to cook, her homemade runza's and chicken dumplings were the best made with love. Playing bingo, road trips to the boats, reading and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed.
Survived by son, Henry Lorenz III (Andie), grandsons Michael and John. Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren: Carrie, Michelle and Mark (Paul), Jeanne and Jennifer (Candy), Matthew (Bob). Norma was blessed by many dearly loved great and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death: Husband, Henry Lorenz, Jr. Sons, Paul, Bill and Bob Lorenz, Daughter, Candy Weart, Grandson, Jeremy Lorenz and Granddaughter Kim Lorenz.
Pallbearers: Christian Danter, Jacob Danter, Luke Lorenz, Tyler Lorenz and Andrew Lorenz. A celebration of life will be at Christ Lincoln - Lutheran Church. 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, July 10, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. Viewing 9 a.m. prior to service. Reception after service. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park (gate #2)
