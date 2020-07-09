× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 6, 1929 - July 06, 2020

Norma Jean Lorenz passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter Jeanne Colby. Norma was born in Snyder Nebraska March 6, 1929 to Edward and Meta Hoge. She grew up on the family farm by Scribner, where she recalled memories of warm summer afternoons spent by the river fishing, and later sleeping by it in the cool evening. Norma enjoyed growing up on the farm.

She attended Scribner High School and went to St. Francis - Lincoln General School of Nursing where she received her R.N., and during this time met Henry Lorenz, Jr. When Norma asked him why he liked her. He responded that "she was a good girl". The two courted and were married October 30, 1949. Their union would last 44 years until his death. During their marriage they were blessed with five children, Paul, Candace, Henry III, William and Robert.

Norm's life call to nursing began at Lincoln General Hospital from 1955 to 1962. From there Norma worked at Bryan Memorial Hospital in the ER, and later as Charge Nurse from 1970 to her retirement in 1989. Not totally ready to settling down, Norma worked at Clark Jeary until 1995.