Norma Jean Kemper

NNovember 23, 1943 - September 9, 2020

Kemper, Norma Jean, age 76, Lincoln, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. She was born on Nov. 23, 1943 outside Brainard, NE to Daniel and Tillie (Pelan) Coufal. Survived by daughters Kristi (Tim), Shelli (Justin), son Donald (Sarah), grandchildren Nicholas, Brittany, Taylor, Mason, Michael. 3 sisters, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Donald, son Brett Daniel Kemper, parents.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service will be held. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.

