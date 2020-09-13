Norma Jean Kemper

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kemper, Norma Jean, age 76, Lincoln, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. She was born on Nov. 23, 1943 outside Brainard, NE to Daniel and Tillie (Pelan) Coufal. Survived by daughters Kristi (Tim), Shelli (Justin), son Donald (Sarah), grandchildren Nicholas, Brittany, Taylor, Mason, Michael. 3 sisters, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Donald, son Brett Daniel Kemper, parents.