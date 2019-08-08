{{featured_button_text}}
Norma J. Duer

October 23, 1937 - August 5, 2019

Norma J. Duer age 81, of Staplehurst, born October 23, 1937, passed away August 5, 2019.

Visitation: 1- 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Staplehurst with Pastors Shawn Kitzing and David Dobbertien officiating. Graveside and interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Norma Duer family for future designations. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward – Dwight. Condolences: zabkafuneralhome.com

