Norma “Daisy” M. Zeman

November 20, 1929 - October 9, 2019
Daisy M. Zeman of Lincoln passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born November 20, 1929 in Auburn, Ne to Charles and Hazel Grant. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1947, continuing her education at Colorado Womens College with an Associate of Arts Degree. Daisy then received a BS Degree in Hematology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and spent many years employed at several medical facilities in Lincoln.
Daisy married Bob Diers of Lincoln in 1951 and from this union a son Charles was born. They were actively involved in community organizations and acquired lasting friendships. In 1982 she traveled to Chicago to meet one of her college friends. It was their Daisy met the love of her life, Jim Zeman, President of Zeman Manufacturing Co. They married in 1986 and lived in Chicago before retiring to Scottsdale Arizona. They enjoyed their years in the valley of the sun traveling to many places, enjoying music, theatre and social activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her son; Charles (Darla) Diers; grandchildren; JoelDiers, Jamie Diers Jolicoeur and six great-grandchildren. Stepchildren; Michael, Robert and Elisabeth Zeman. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Hazel Grant; husband Jim Zeman and Bob Diers.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Memorials are suggested to Horisun Hospice Care, 2200 South 40th St. Ste 101, Lincoln, NE 68506. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com