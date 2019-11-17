June 23, 1929 - November 14, 2019
Nora Lea Stutzman, 90, Milford, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, in Seward. Born June 23, 1929, in Cordova, to Carl and Velma (Noler) Paulsen. On Jan. 1, 1948, Nora married Clair Stutzman.
Survivors include children and spouses, Ronnie, Amy Stutzman, Milford, Connie, Nelson Bechtold, Bainbridge, PA, Scott, Kathy Stutzman, Milford, Kent Stutzman, Agnew, Susan Stutzman, Milford, Janet, Richard Snyder, Seward, Bryan, Lindsay Stutzman, Lincoln, Terry, Jolene Stutzman, all Lincoln, James Stutzman, Glendale Heights, IL, 23 grandchildren, 1 step grandson, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and several sisters-in-law.
Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, West Fairview Mennonite Church; burial following, church cemetery. Visitation Monday 1-8 p.m. with family 6-8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford, also 1 hour prior to funeral at church.