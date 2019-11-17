{{featured_button_text}}
Nora Lea Stutzman

June 23, 1929 - November 14, 2019

Nora Lea Stutzman, 90, Milford, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, in Seward. Born June 23, 1929, in Cordova, to Carl and Velma (Noler) Paulsen. On Jan. 1, 1948, Nora married Clair Stutzman.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Survivors include children and spouses, Ronnie, Amy Stutzman, Milford, Connie, Nelson Bechtold, Bainbridge, PA, Scott, Kathy Stutzman, Milford, Kent Stutzman, Agnew, Susan Stutzman, Milford, Janet, Richard Snyder, Seward, Bryan, Lindsay Stutzman, Lincoln, Terry, Jolene Stutzman, all Lincoln, James Stutzman, Glendale Heights, IL, 23 grandchildren, 1 step grandson, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and several sisters-in-law.

Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, West Fairview Mennonite Church; burial following, church cemetery. Visitation Monday 1-8 p.m. with family 6-8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford, also 1 hour prior to funeral at church.

To send flowers to the family of Nora Stutzman, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
1:00PM-8:00PM
Lauber Funeral Home
101 C Street
Milford, NE 68405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nora's Visitation begins.
Nov 19
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
10:30AM
West Fairview Mennonite Church
West Pioneers Road
Milford, NE 68405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nora's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 19
Interment
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
11:50AM
West Fairview Cemetery
West Pioneers Road
Milford, NE 68405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nora's Interment begins.

Tags

Load comments