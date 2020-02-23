Nolan Harry Dankenbring
Nolan Harry Dankenbring

Nolan Harry Dankenbring

February 20, 2020

Nolan Harry Dankenbring, age 70, of Papillion, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Visitation with family greeting friends will be held from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday, Feb. 23, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 pm Monday, February 24, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, with a reception to follow immediately.

Service information

Feb 24
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 24, 2020
1:30PM
Community Bible Church
9001 Q St.
Omaha, NE 68127
