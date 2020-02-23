Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Nolan Harry Dankenbring, age 70, of Papillion, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Visitation with family greeting friends will be held from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday, Feb. 23, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 pm Monday, February 24, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, with a reception to follow immediately.