Noah J. Kolterman, age 22 of Colon. Survived by his parents John and Darlene Kolterman; siblings Sam, Grant and Sarah; grandmothers Lorraine Uhlik, Sharon Kolterman; aunts and uncles Linda (Lyle) Maly, David Uhlik, Jane Kolterman; cousins Ella and Aubri Kolterman, Trevor (Kary) Maly; great-nephews Miles and Waylon Maly. Preceded in death by grandfathers Ted Uhlik, John S. Kolterman; uncle James Kolterman; birth mother Elizabeth “Sue” Prell Rogers.