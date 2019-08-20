May 13, 1952 - August 16, 2019
Nita was born in Bicol, Philippines to Generosa and Filomina Martos Quitalla on May 13, 1952. She was called away by the almighty Lord on August 16, 2019 in Lincoln.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 44 years, Donald; their children, Patrick, Lisa and Frank Page; granddaughter, Cheyenne and grandson, PJ; her precious dogs, Calvin and Hobbes; brothers, Wilfredo (Erlina) Quitalla, Philippines, Arlindo (Liberty) Quitalla, Philippines; sisters, Benita (Lodito) Briages, Philippines and Susan (Chris) Malapitan, Philippines; brothers and sisters in-law, John and Carol Page, Ronald and Babs Page, Suzanne and John Speicher, and Connie Page. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gegoreo and Nofre and sisters, Norma, Anna, and Bella.
Celebration of Life Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10am Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers the family requests memories and condolences be shared with them at the service or lincolnfh.com.
