Nina R. Kamp
View Comments

Nina R. Kamp

{{featured_button_text}}

February 18, 1920 - July 11, 2020

Nina R. Kamp passed away on July 11, 2020. Born February 18, 1920 to Martin and Jennie Mulder in Firth, NE. She married Joe Kamp July 16, 1941. She was a member of Hope Community Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Ray) Althouse of Eagle, NE; granddaughter, Janae (Matthew) Tapper of Elkhart, IA; great grandsons, Lucas and Kaden Tapper; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ray; brothers and sisters in law.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday (7-15-20) at Pella Cemetery respectfully following social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. No Viewing/No Visitation. Memorial Contributions may be directed towards Hope Community Church, 4700 S. Folsom, Lincoln, NE, 68523 or Capital Humane Society (capitalhumanesociety.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Nina Kamp, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News