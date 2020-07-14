February 18, 1920 - July 11, 2020
Nina R. Kamp passed away on July 11, 2020. Born February 18, 1920 to Martin and Jennie Mulder in Firth, NE. She married Joe Kamp July 16, 1941. She was a member of Hope Community Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Ray) Althouse of Eagle, NE; granddaughter, Janae (Matthew) Tapper of Elkhart, IA; great grandsons, Lucas and Kaden Tapper; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ray; brothers and sisters in law.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday (7-15-20) at Pella Cemetery respectfully following social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. No Viewing/No Visitation. Memorial Contributions may be directed towards Hope Community Church, 4700 S. Folsom, Lincoln, NE, 68523 or Capital Humane Society (capitalhumanesociety.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
