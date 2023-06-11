Nicole Stenvald (Masek) McCormick

Nicole Stenvald (Masek) McCormick, born January 7, 1972, in Lincoln, to Don and Jonna Masek. Married Don McCormick in Las Vegas on October 20, 2000. Don and Nicole had one daughter, Emma, born November 19, 2001.

Survived by husband, Don; daughter, Emma; mother, Jonna Masek; brothers: Tim and Derek Masek; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Preceded in death by father, Don Masek; grandparents, Ida and A. Stenvald Pedersen, Rose and Lou Masek.

Services for Nicole will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 So.14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.