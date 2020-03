Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Nicole "Nicky" Marie Schubert, 37, of Lincoln passed away March 16, 2020. Private family graveside service. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Metcalf Funeral Home, c/o The Schubert Family 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE, 68503. Please visit metcalffuneralservices.com