Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Nicole Childerston, age 48 of Lincoln, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Lincoln. Funeral service will be on Saturday August 29 at 10:30 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Memorials can be directed to the family.