July 6, 1991 - December 1, 2019
Nicholas A. Mantzios, 28, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on December 1, 2019. Born July 6, 1991 to Christos Mantzios and Melanie Whittamore-Mantzios in Lincoln, NE. Nicholas graduated from Lincoln East High School and earned his BS from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Nicholas worked as a Biomedical Engineer at Medtronic.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Sophia Mantzios; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents and cousin, James Whittamore.
Celebration of Life gathering will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday (12/7) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.