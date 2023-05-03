Newlyn Newton Zimmerman

May 9, 1952 - April 28, 2023

Newlyn Newton Zimmerman, 70, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. He was born on May 9, 1952, in Lodi, Ohio to Eldoris and Laura (Burgoon) Zimmerman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and being outdoors. He enjoyed fireworks, being active and helping anyone that was in need.

Newlyn is survived by spouse; Cynthia, children; Newlyn Jr (Ryan Schmidt) Zimmerman, Nick (Martha) Zimmerman, Nathan Zimmerman, Matthew (Stormy) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Dylan (Jacey), Makena, Nicholas Jr., Lilith, Salem, Willow; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Allie; sisters, Diane, Judy, Thelma; brother, Victor; special family, John (Brenda) Burkey, Pauline Anderson and Jan Sommerfield.

He was preceded in death by parents, Eldoris and Laura Zimmerman; special parents, Floyd and Irma Burkey.

Memorial service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5849 Fremont Street.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com