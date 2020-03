Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Neva M. (Stogdill) Bovill, age 101 of Wahoo, Feb. 1, 1919 - Mar. 14, 2020. Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wahoo Community Church, 458 Elm St. Memorials to Wahoo Community Church, Meals on Wheels of Wahoo or Wahoo Senior Center. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.