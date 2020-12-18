Nettie Marsh Clark

June 16, 1925 - December 11, 2020

Nettie Marsh Clark, age 95, died December 11, 2020 in Lincoln Ne. Born June 16, 1925 to Ernest George Marsh Sr. and Pearlie Hilton Marsh in Wheelock Texas.

After high school she moved to Washington DC and worked for the Navy Department from 1942 to 1946. She met her future husband Warren Clark there in 1943 and they were married in 1944.

Following the war, they moved to Warren's hometown, York, Ne. Nettie served as president and other offices in PTA , Meals on Wheels, York Sharks Swim Team, Greenwood Cemetery Board, and BPO Does. She attended nursing school at Lincoln's Bryan Hospital and became an LPN in 1965. Nettie enjoyed nursing many years at the Henderson Community Hospital.

Nettie and Warren moved to Lincoln in 2002, where she continued her love of playing bridge. She took delight in dreaming up unusual costumes with her daughter to wear at PEO Halloween parties to confound her PEO sisters. Nettie volunteered many years at Madonna and Bryan West Hospital.