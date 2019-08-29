February 8, 1939 - August 28, 2019
Nelda Jean Brown, 80, of Lincoln, passed away on August 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Nelda was born in Lincoln to Grant and Ethel Israelson on February 8, 1939, and shortly thereafter her family moved to the Hastings area. Nelda attended school in Saronville and Clay Center before graduating from Sutton high school in 1956.
Nelda married Larry D. Brown on September 29, 1956, at the Methodist church in Saronville. Upon their marriage, they moved to Texas for a short time while Larry was stationed there with the United States Air Force. Larry was then deployed to Japan and Nelda returned to live in Lincoln until his return. The couple lived a short time in North Platte with their growing family. In 1967 the family moved to Lincoln and have lived in the same house in the Meadowlane neighborhood ever since.
Nelda was very proud of her work at Ameritas Insurance headquarters and was an active member of Club 15 upon her retirement in 1995. Nelda loved spending time with Larry and her family while boating and traveling. She and Larry were avid fans of any sporting event involving their children or grandkids and could often be found in the stands rooting them on.
Nelda is preceded in death by her mother and father Grant and Ethel, her brothers, Bob and Don, and her sister Helen. Nelda is survived by her loving and attentive husband Larry D. Brown and sons Dave, Steve and his wife Karen, and Pat and his wife Wanda, along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Her pallbearers will be her grandchildren Hunter and McKenzie (Pat and Wanda Brown); and Alex, Whitney, Evan, and Jordan (Steve and Karen Brown).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Cards can be mailed to Larry D. Brown at 616 Skyway Road, Lincoln, NE 68505.
The family of Nelda wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the support from her doctors, friends at rehab, and hospice.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5844 Fremont St. Graveside services for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, at Fairview Cemetery (Havelock Cemetery). Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com.
To send flowers to the family of Nelda Brown, please visit Tribute Store.