February 13, 1929 - November 12, 2019
Hastings resident, Nelda A. Minzel, 90 died November 12, 2019 at Mary Lanning HealthCare. She was born February 13, 1929 in Staplehurst Seward County, Nebraska to Emil and Annette (Hermann) Duer. She grew up in Staplehurst, NE and received her education at Seward High School. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Minzel on May 29, 1949. With this union three children were born; Gary, Barbara, Sherry. The couple later divorced in 1982.
Nelda was employed at Elgin Watch factory in Lincoln, Russell Stover Candies, Cornhusker Hotel, United States Post Office for 31 years and three times post master, Milford 1982-1983, Elkhorn 1983-1987, and Cedar Bluffs 1987 to retirement in 1990. She was also employed at Daisey B-B gun factory 1994 in Arkansas, Braum in 1995 in Texas, Bank One in 1998-2002, and she was a caregiver in Arizona from 2002 - 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
Nelda moved back to Hastings to be closer to family.Nelda was always a member of the Lutheran Faith. Last belonging to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Hastings. She was a long-time member of American Legion Auxiliary, NARF- National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Senior Center and the YMCA. Nelda enjoyed writing poems and was an editor for many newsletters.
Nelda is survived by her son Gary (Judy) Minzel of Denton, NE. Their three children Heather Minzel (Fran Zafoto) in Las Vegas, Shelly Minzel of Lincoln, Sean (Cassi) Minzel and their children Claire and Zoey of Denton, NE, and daughter Barbara (Willie) Stewart of Texas. Their three children Angie (Corey) Knop of Colorado and their son Riley Knop of Lincoln, Lacie Stewart (Kelley Pickrell) of Texas, and Lindsey Stewart and her daughter Jaielynn of Texas, and daughter Sherry Gartner of Hastings, her daughter Emily Gartner of Kearney, and Step Son Devan (Emily) Gartner of Lincoln. She is preceded in death by her parents, Siblings; Norman Duer, Wilma Volzke, Audry Williams, and Welden Duer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials will be directed to the Heart Association or may be sent to Gary Minzel at 13401 W. Rokeby Rd, Denton, NE 68339 or Sherry Gartner at 1530 Boyce Str. Hastings, NE 68901.