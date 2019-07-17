October 8, 1938 - July 13, 2019
Neil E Berg, 80, Lincoln, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in his home. He is now experiencing being made perfect and cleansed from all sin because of his faith in Christ.Neil, born, October 8, 1938, was one of five children born to Eugene and Myrrl Berg. He was raised on the family farm near Pleasant Dale.
He was united in marriage to Judy Whitlow on March 15, 1959 in Auburn. They made their home in Lincoln. Neil worked for the railroad for 38 years. Baptized on January 15, 1979, he was a member of Capitol City Christian Church and the Cushman Masonic Lodge.
Neil is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Judy, children, Randall of Bronx, N.Y. and Sheela Raiter, Lincoln; one granddaughter; Ashley Raiter. Brother Merlyn Berg, Seward. Sisters, Emilie Havlovic, Brainard, Kathryn Hoover, Rapid City, S.D. and Margaret Kolberg, Seattle, Wash.
Memorial services will be at 11 am. on Thursday, July 18, at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege, Lincoln. Please visit lincolnfh.com