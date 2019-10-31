January 12, 1934 - October 30, 2019
Neenie Jeffers, 85, of Raymond, passed away October 30, 2019 in Lincoln, NE. Born January 12, 1934 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Herbert and Eleanor (McDonald) Fisch. Homemaker.
Family members include her husband Jim; sons Gary Jeffers, Littleton, CO and Mike (Debbie) Jeffers, Raymond, NE; daughters Susan (Richardo) Gonzalez, Gretna, NE and Barbara (Jim) Ballard, Raymond, NE; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara Gower, Dayton, OH and Mary Jo (Jim) Comstock, Borrego Springs, CA. Preceded in death by her parents and daughter Terri Robinson.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (11-2-19) Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. 1st Street with Rev. Cleve Smith officiating. Private burial in Oak Creek Cemetery, Raymond, NE. Memorials to Calvary Community Church –Missionary Fund or Bended Knee International. Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com