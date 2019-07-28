April 27, 1923 - July 22, 2019
Ned Bernard Eastlack Jr., of Lincoln, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Lincoln. Ned was born in Omaha to Dora Ossian and Ned Bernard Eastlack on April 27, 1923. He was graduated from Central High School in May 1940. Among his proudest accomplishments was serving in the U.S. military. He was drafted in July 1942, becoming first a private in the U.S. Army Message Center in Joplin, Mo., followed by service in Marseille, France, as a staff sergeant, until the end of WWII in Europe in May 1945 and Japan surrendered in August 1945. He earned two campaign stars in France, 1944-45. Following his discharge, he stayed in the Army Reserve in Lincoln until 1951.
He married Helen Beth LeBaron Eastlack on May 25, 1946 in Marysville, Kansas. Ned and his wife had four children. Helen preceded him in death on March 6, 2011. Ned was graduated from the University of Nebraska in June 1948 and began his long career working in accounting for oil companies both in the United States and abroad. His first assignment was with Gulf Oil Company in Lyons, Kansas in 1948 before he transferred to Maracaibo, Venezuela in 1951 followed by four years in San Tome, an oil camp in the interior of Venezuela.
In the summer of 1957 he took his family to Olympia, Wash., where he worked for Sunshine Oil Company before returning to Caracas and Maracaibo with Atlantic Refining Company. In July 1966, he returned to the U.S. to work in Dallas for ten years, where he was active in of The North Texan Nebraskans Alumni Club, before being transferred to Anchorage, Alaska in January 1977, where he founded the Alaskan Nebraskans Alumni Club. He retired from Atlantic Refining Company in 1984 and returned to Lincoln where he made his home for the rest of his life.
During his retirement, Ned was a part-time Spanish-English interpreter for government and medical offices in Lincoln, and was a leader in the Eastridge Presbyterian Church Emergency Food Pantry for many years. In 1990 he received the Lincoln Sertoma Club Man of the Year award for his food pantry work. He also served on the Nebraska Board of Examiners of Psychologists for 10 years.
Ned's personal philosophy was: “Make lots of friends, have a positive lasting effect of their lives, and tell friends you love them.”
He was preceded in death by his eldest son Martin Frank Eastlack, in 1983. He is survived by his daughter Julie Ann Hopson and her husband, James, of Granville, Ohio, and Sanibel, Fla., his daughter Marjorie Sue Caruth and her husband, Richard, of Iowa City, Iowa, his youngest son, Arthur Glen Eastlack, of Apple Valley, Calif., five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. A memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Eastmont Towers Foundation.
The family of Ned Eastlack wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Eastmont Towers Community staff and St. Croix Hospice.