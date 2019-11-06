November 2, 2019
Nathaniel Philip Lane, a resident of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on November 2nd in Washington, DC, at the age of 48, as the result of an auto accident. Nathan became a Foreign Service Officer for the State Department in 2000. He and his family served in multiple countries including Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Vietnam, and most recently in Kenya. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, he grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BA in Political Science, and a MA in Political Science from the University of Illinois.
Nathan was a lifelong baseball enthusiast, and steadfastly gave his allegiance to the Washington Nationals. A fluent reader of Russian, he loved the novels of Boris Akunin. Nathan especially enjoyed playing pickup sports with his son, running, and chess.
Nathan is survived by his mother, Janie Lane, father, Leslie Lane, stepmother, Judith Lane, his wife of 23 years, Sara Michael, their son Peter, and his brother, Zachary Lane.
A memorial service in Nathan's honor will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00 pm. A gathering in Washington, DC will be planned for later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a cause Nathan was passionate about, a scholarship for Lincoln Northeast high school students to experience life abroad. Donations may be made to CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange with a note indicating it is in memory of Nathan Lane at www.ciee.org/donate-high-school or mailed to CIEE, 300 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101.