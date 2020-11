Nathaniel E. Peterson, 64, of Lincoln, died on November 13, 2020. Funeral Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, November 21, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences: bmlfh.com.