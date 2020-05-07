Naomi Luella Wayne
View Comments

Naomi Luella Wayne

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Naomi Luella Wayne, 97, of Lincoln, mother of Nancy and Randy Scott of Bellevue, NE; John and Teresa Wayne of Grand Island, NE; and Annette and Gary Fiedler of Currie, MN passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Cremation was chosen and there will be an interment at a later date in Omaha National Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.

To send flowers to the family of Naomi Wayne, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News