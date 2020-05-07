Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Naomi Luella Wayne, 97, of Lincoln, mother of Nancy and Randy Scott of Bellevue, NE; John and Teresa Wayne of Grand Island, NE; and Annette and Gary Fiedler of Currie, MN passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Cremation was chosen and there will be an interment at a later date in Omaha National Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.