× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Virginia Wolfe

June 26, 2020

Nancy was born in Erie, Pennsylvania; moved to Nebraska in 1960 and became a daughter of the prairie. She passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26th with her two oldest sons present to hold her hands during her final journey.She carried with her an immeasurable love of all living things from flowering trees to the smallest of creatures. She possessed a fierce but hidden strength, yet was always loving and gentle to her very core. Of her sons, she always said to "Give them love... and wings!", and taught us that the greatest gift we can give to each other is our time.

She reveled in delivering joy to others in the form of organ and guitar music, her distinctive voice, and her slight, gentle, manner as a decades-long volunteer for Bryan Hospital, Tabitha, and Madonna. She always had the perfect expression on-hand for any given moment. One that she often shared: "You are the best that you can be when you are doing something for someone else."

Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary, and two nephews; four sons- Jeffrey of Keno, OR; John (Sue), James (Kari), Joseph (Michelle), all of Lincoln; and five grandchildren- Nolan, Clara, Ian, Eliana and Greyson.

At Nancy's request, no services will be held; only a private family gathering. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made on her behalf to Tabitha or the People's City Mission. Condolences online at aspenaftercare.com.