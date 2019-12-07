Nancy Seacrest Wright

June 3, 1943 - December 2, 2019

Nancy passed away Dec. 2, 2019 at her home in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was the sparkle in her family's eyes and the love of her husband's life. Always his bride for the 57 years of their adventurous life. Her unassuming way of engaging friends and strangers made so many good things happen around her. Her strength, caring nature, and unconditional love made a family scattered from coast to coast connected by her warmth and grace.

She was the daughter of Mark and Margaret Seacrest of Lincoln, Nebraska. Born June 3, 1943 in Greenville, South Carolina, Nancy saw her father train to be an Army Air Corps pilot, eventually assigned to fight In Southeast Asia during World War II.

Growing up in Lincoln, Nebraska she attended public schools until transferring and graduating high school from Monticello Preparatory School in Alton, Illinois. She then attended the University of Nebraska where she met her husband, Earl.

Nancy's family was intimately involved in the Lincoln newspaper and had strong commitments to the betterment of the community. This was in her DNA along with her genuine interest in people. So her community activities started as a Hospital “Pink Lady” and doing volunteer work at a mental health institution. This created the foundation for a lifetime of giving.