× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Ruth Smith

May 19, 1944 - April 6, 2020.

Was raised in Albion Nebraska, Attended University of Nebraska holding her ASID certification for her entire life. Raised her children in an aframe architect house near Roca, near highest point in Lancaster county.

Preceded by the death of her husband Ron F. Smith parents Phyllis Nelson and Robert A. Nelson and sibling Bobbie Herbst. Survived by children Jessica Odetta Ruth Landkamer and Seth Edgar Smith and grandchildren Georgia Ruth Landkamer Vivian Rose Landkamer and Zachary McKinley Smith Nelson Rainer Smith and Calder Couloir Smith

Funeral Service will be at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln. Ashes of both Nancy and Ron are celebrated within a beautiful vessel created by artist Gail Kendal.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Smith , please visit Tribute Store.