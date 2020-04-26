Nancy Ruth Smith
Nancy Ruth Smith

Nancy Ruth Smith

Nancy Ruth Smith

May 19, 1944 - April 6, 2020.

Was raised in Albion Nebraska, Attended University of Nebraska holding her ASID certification for her entire life. Raised her children in an aframe architect house near Roca, near highest point in Lancaster county.

Preceded by the death of her husband Ron F. Smith parents Phyllis Nelson and Robert A. Nelson and sibling Bobbie Herbst. Survived by children Jessica Odetta Ruth Landkamer and Seth Edgar Smith and grandchildren Georgia Ruth Landkamer Vivian Rose Landkamer and Zachary McKinley Smith Nelson Rainer Smith and Calder Couloir Smith

Funeral Service will be at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln. Ashes of both Nancy and Ron are celebrated within a beautiful vessel created by artist Gail Kendal.

