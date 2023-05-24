Nancy Lynne Taylor

July 16, 1963 - May 20, 2023

Nancy Lynne Taylor, 59, of Lincoln, died May 20, 2023 in Lincoln. Born July 16, 1963 in Neptune City, NJ to Peter & Judith (Johnson) Deckenbach. Nancy loved cooking and playing Bingo but her greatest love was laughing and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband Lloyd; daughter Jessica (Jared) Northup and grandchildren Amara Northup & Astoria Northup; daughter Laura (Jeremy) Mullins and grandchildren Izabel Rivers & Tobias Mullins; daughter Katy Taylor; siblings Mark (Teresa) Deckenbach, Janet Luehring, Pam (Skeeter) Tremblay, & John Deckenbach; and many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Jay Luehring, and nephew Timothy Deckenbach.

Celebration of Life services 10 am Saturday (5/27/23) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com