April 20, 1937- February 2, 2020

Nancy Lynne Fields, 82, of Lincoln passed in peace, Feb. 2, surrounded by her family after suffering a massive heart attack. She was born, April 20, 1937, in Lincoln to Clark and Ardis (Weakly) Braymen. Nancy loved spending time with her family, reading, shopping and playing the slot machines. She retired from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an office manager after more than 30 years.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Fields of Lincoln; daughter, Jodie Fawl of Lincoln; son, Andy Fields of Lincoln; grandchildren: Kelsey Fawl; Eric (Katie) Fawl; Michael (Denise) Fields; Tim (Heather) Fields; Megan Fields; Alycen Fields; great grandchildren: Lexie, Noah and Anna Fields; sister Mary Jo Dice of Pueblo, Co. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

Service information Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home

6800 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE 68512 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Celebration of Life begins.