Nancy Lynne Fields
Nancy Lynne Fields

Nancy Lynne Fields

April 20, 1937- February 2, 2020

Nancy Lynne Fields, 82, of Lincoln passed in peace, Feb. 2, surrounded by her family after suffering a massive heart attack. She was born, April 20, 1937, in Lincoln to Clark and Ardis (Weakly) Braymen. Nancy loved spending time with her family, reading, shopping and playing the slot machines. She retired from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an office manager after more than 30 years.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Fields of Lincoln; daughter, Jodie Fawl of Lincoln; son, Andy Fields of Lincoln; grandchildren: Kelsey Fawl; Eric (Katie) Fawl; Michael (Denise) Fields; Tim (Heather) Fields; Megan Fields; Alycen Fields; great grandchildren: Lexie, Noah and Anna Fields; sister Mary Jo Dice of Pueblo, Co. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

Service information

Feb 7
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
