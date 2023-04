Nancy Lynn Spangler Vodraska

November 1, 1944 - April 4, 2023

Nancy Lynn Spangler Vodraska passed away April 4, 2023 in Independence, MO. She was born to the late Flora Ross and Don Harvey Spangler November 1, 1944 in Pampa, TX.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, brother John Spangler, husband, and son Robert Vodraska. Nancy is survived by her daughter Susan Vodraska (Independence, MO), sons Don Vodraska and his wife LeAnn (Lincoln, NE), and John Vodraska (Lincoln, NE); grandchildren, Michael, Amber, Megan, Natausha, Susan, Nicole, Ravyn, Johnny, Julian, and Vivian.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Royers Funeral Home in Independence, MO.