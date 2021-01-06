Nancy Louise O'Brien
March 4, 1941 - January 4, 2021
Nancy Louise O'Brien, 79 of Lincoln, Ne died January 4, 2021 of Cancer. Born March 4, 1941 in Lincoln, NE to H. David and Margaret Butler. Graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. Earned a B.S., M.A. and Specialist in Administration degrees from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Her world revolved around her family and friends, teaching, volunteering, reading and sewing.
She married Patrick T. O'Brien, her husband of 53 years at Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. They raised 2 boys - Pat and Matt. For 40 years, she enjoyed hosting family pot luck Thanksgivings of 40-50 family members, family vacations and just being together.
She taught 20 years at Northeast High School and 20 years at Southeast High School. She was the initiator of the first Scholastic letter for students in LPS while at NE and later started it at LSE. Served as a Gift Facilitator at NE. While at Southeast served as the Social Studied Dept. Chair. She also served on many LPS committees.
She volunteered in her community by serving as President of the following Boards: Attention Center Foundation, State Foster Care Review, Mayor's Advisory Committee on Children and Youth, Family Services, Lincoln Attorney's Wives, Consortium for Children and Youth, Wyuka Auxiliary and Wyuka Historical Foundation. Served on the Boards of the Junior League, Whitehall Family Resource Center, Child Guidance, NE Commission for the Protection of Children. Served as Co-Chair of Cathedral of the Risen Christ's Home School Association and President of the Cathedral's Parish Council of Women.
Received the "Golden Apple Teacher Award" from NSEA KOLN-KLIN the " Tribute to Women award from the YWCA and the Mike Troester Award" from LSE.
Preceded in death by her parents, H. David and Margaret Butler and brother "Rich" Butler. Survived by her husband, Patrick T. and son Patrick (Wendy) O'Brien, son, Matthew O'Brien and grandchildren Zack and Abby O'Brien, and brother David (Judy) Butler, all of Lincoln.
Visitation: Thursday 9:00-5:00 With family present 1-3 at the funeral Home Rosary Thursday 6:30 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 A.M. Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Fr. Justin Wylie officiating. Burial: Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials: to mass offerings. Due to covid- 19 please wear a mask and social distance. Services will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com