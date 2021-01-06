Nancy Louise O'Brien

March 4, 1941 - January 4, 2021

Nancy Louise O'Brien, 79 of Lincoln, Ne died January 4, 2021 of Cancer. Born March 4, 1941 in Lincoln, NE to H. David and Margaret Butler. Graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. Earned a B.S., M.A. and Specialist in Administration degrees from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Her world revolved around her family and friends, teaching, volunteering, reading and sewing.

She married Patrick T. O'Brien, her husband of 53 years at Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. They raised 2 boys - Pat and Matt. For 40 years, she enjoyed hosting family pot luck Thanksgivings of 40-50 family members, family vacations and just being together.

She taught 20 years at Northeast High School and 20 years at Southeast High School. She was the initiator of the first Scholastic letter for students in LPS while at NE and later started it at LSE. Served as a Gift Facilitator at NE. While at Southeast served as the Social Studied Dept. Chair. She also served on many LPS committees.