Nancy Lou Mead

February 2, 1934 – September 2, 2023

Nancy Lou Mead, 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023 at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center. Born February 2, 1934 in Burr, NE to Lloyd & Gertrude Chase.

Nancy is survived by her son, Talbert Mead; brother, Bernard Chase; 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Talbert (Richard) Mead, 3 daughters, Joanie Oliva, Vivian Nemmers, and Mary Rossbach; son, Joseph Mead; granddaughters, Hayley Nemmers and Melissa Mead; daughter-in-law, Randina Chestelson.

Memorial Mass: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St. with a Rosary the night before, September 12th at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

