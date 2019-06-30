{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy L. Reissig

May 4, 1934 - June 27, 2019

Nancy L. Reissig, age 85, of Lincoln formerly of Weeping Water. Preceded in death by parents, DeForest and Georgia Brown and husband Marlin. Survived by her son, Scott Reissig of Plattsmouth, daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Anderson of Weeping Water, grandchildren, Brittany (Matt) Copenhaver of Beaver Lake, and Brian Reissig of Plattsmouth, great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Addison, Connor and Wesley.

Funeral service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Christ Lutheran Church, 15616 84th Street, Louisville. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church; Tabitha Health Care Services; Weeping Water School Foundation & Alzheimer Association.

