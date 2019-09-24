December 17, 1933 - September 21, 2019
Nancy L. Kropp, 85 of Eagle, passed away September 21, 2019. Nancy was born on December 17, 1933, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Albert and Irma (Smock) Brand.
The family moved to the Lincoln area and she graduated from College View High School where she was a majorette. She married Harvey Kropp in 1953 and she worked for State Farm in Lincoln for 19 years.
She and her husband and another partner started Eagle Raceway and they also owned and operated the Golden Eagle Lounge in Eagle, and she also worked in the restaurant at Mahoney State Park.
Nancy is survived by her daughters: Lou Ann (husband Kevin) Platt of Murdock; Pam (husband Tom) Rine of Waverly; and Danette Heiserman of Lincoln; grandchildren: Jason (wife Brenda) Platt, Darin (wife Lauren) Platt, Jill (husband Andy) Stetson , Alyssa Rine and Brady Heiserman; great-grandchildren: Lindsay and Christyn Platt, Aden Platt, Zeke and Gemma Stetson, and Quinten Forst; sister Susan (husband Bill) Arnold; sisters-in-law Della Mae Kropp and Carrol Kropp; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey and granddaughter Tiffany Heiserman, brothers-in-law George Kropp and Bob Kropp, sisters-in-law Marilyn Oltman and Janette Kochel.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
