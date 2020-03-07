Nancy K. Brock
View Comments

Nancy K. Brock

{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy K. Brock

September 21, 1951 - March 4, 2020

Nancy K. Brock passed away March 4, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Nancy was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Wayne and Lynoma Siegrist on September 21, 1951. Nancy married the love of her life, George Brock, on May 31, 1981. Together, they raised 4 great children. She loved her family more than anything. Nancy made sure everyone was taken care of. Her passions were her children and her grandchildren, baking and sewing. Nancy was so full of life and fought clear up to the end. “Nothing out-did our Momma's banana bread!”

She leaves behind her cherished husband George G. Brock; her 4 children, Donald and Mary Freeman, Gary Freeman, Sally and Michael Williams, George and Amber Brock; her grandchildren, Krislyn, Dustin, and Casey, Jackson, Aubrey; 3 great-grandsons, Christian and Shea Freeman and Landon Wailes; and sister, Wendy Siegrist. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lynoma Siegrist, and a brother, Robert Siegrist.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Brock, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News