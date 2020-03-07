Nancy K. Brock passed away March 4, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Nancy was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Wayne and Lynoma Siegrist on September 21, 1951. Nancy married the love of her life, George Brock, on May 31, 1981. Together, they raised 4 great children. She loved her family more than anything. Nancy made sure everyone was taken care of. Her passions were her children and her grandchildren, baking and sewing. Nancy was so full of life and fought clear up to the end. “Nothing out-did our Momma's banana bread!”