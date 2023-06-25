Nancy “Jane” Koch

February 13, 1947 - June 14, 2023

Nancy “Jane” Koch passed away on June 14, 2023. Jane was born on February 13, 1947, to David and Wanda McCarty in Louisville, Kentucky. Jane met Jim Koch while he was stationed on the Ohio River serving in the Coast Guard in April of 1970. They married on September 26, 1970, and moved to Nebraska in 1972.

Jane pursued her education in teaching and held a master's degree in reading. She was a beloved teacher for many years and taught in Riverton, Franklin, and Hastings, Nebraska. Jane's love of teaching was evident, and she was awarded the Hastings Public Schools teacher of the year in 1996. She and her husband Jim dedicated time to developing a butterfly garden at Morton Elementary School in Hastings and she spent many years teaching her students about the monarch butterfly migration. Jane enjoyed developing meaningful and innovative ways to teach her students. She had a life-long love of learning and was deeply committed to her students.

In addition to her work, Jane loved spending time with her family. She and Jim spent many years traveling the interstate to visit and spend time with their children and grandchildren in Harrison and Lincoln, Nebraska. Jane was a good mentor and friend to many over the years.

Jane is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Amy Koch and Susan Fager; grandchildren Connor Rodenbaugh, Madeline Rodenbaugh, and Autumn Fager; sister Teresa (Dennis) Goodman; brothers David (Michelle) McCarty and Shawn (Kim) McCarty; sister-in-law Cathy McLeod; brother-in-law Lauris (Tonya) Koch; sister-in-law Ellen (Tom) Hammond; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jane is proceeded in death by her parents, David and Wanda McCarty, brother Greg McCarty, sister Kathy Rosenberg, and parents-in-law Dallas and Polly Koch.

A private celebration of life will occur on July 1, 2023, at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, Lincoln, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, c/o Madonna Foundation, 5401 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506 or https:/www.madonna.org/foundation in memory of Jane Koch.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com